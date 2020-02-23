Alice Hunt Reynolds Mahone, 93, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1926 in Red House, Va. A daughter of the late Sidney Vivian Reynolds and Dora Alice Hunt Reynolds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Tilman O'Conner Mahone; two brothers, James Vivian Reynolds and Linwood B. "Buck" Reynolds; also one nephew, James Douglas "Doug" Reynolds. Alice was a devoted Christian woman who loved her church and family, especially her grandson and great-granddaughter. Alice grew up in Lynchburg where she graduated from E.C. Glass high school. After high school, she married the love of her life Tilman Mahone and moved to Bedford. Alice worked for Sam Moore Furniture as a personnel manager for 35 plus years. She is a member of Bedford Christian Church. She also enjoyed working with flowers and flower arrangements especially roses. She was a member of the Belmont Garden Club, Bedford Professional Women's group "BPW", where she worked closely with their yearly scholarship program for many years. Alice is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth Quarles, her husband and special son-in-law, Randy; grandson, Matthew Quarles (Whitney); great-granddaughter, Waylynne Ann Quarles; aunt, Betty Ann Reynolds Petty; nieces, Janice Blackwood (Herbie), Sandra Mutter (Sammie); nephews, Barton Reynolds (Leigh), Kevin Reynolds (Lynne), Michael Reynolds (Maranne) and J.D. Reynolds (Angie); also surviving are numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. The family would like to express their thankfulness to her physician, Dr. Kathryn Sparhawk and her nurse, Regina. Also, thanks to her special caregivers, Carolyn Hargrove, Linda Witt and all her wonderful friends and neighbors for all the visits, thoughts, prayers and acts of kindness during this most difficult of times. Alice will be missed greatly by all that knew her, especially her family. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Alice's memory please consider Bedford Christian Church. A funeral service and celebration of Alice's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with the Rev. Dr. David Walton officiating. The burial will follow the service at Virginia Memorial Park with her late husband. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford from 6 until 8 p.m. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
