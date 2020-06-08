Carroll "Mac" Edward Mahaney, 93, of Blacksburg and Lynchburg, claimed the promise of the resurrection on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg. He was the husband of the late Martha Callaway Mahaney for 55 years preceding her death in 2010. Mac is survived by his two children, Janis C. M. (Perry) Cole of Birmingham, Alabama and James E. (Lisa) Mahaney of Pembroke, Virginia. He is also survived by five wonderful grandsons, Brandon C. Cole, Patrick W. Mahaney, Avery J. Mahaney, William E. Mahaney, and Scott D. Mahaney. On behalf of Mac and Martha, the family wishes to express deep and heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Warm Hearth Village who loved and cared for him as family. He was consistently treated with respect and affection by everyone there, employees and residents alike. In addition, the family expresses deep gratitude to Dr. Gregory Beato and the other physicians, nurses, and therapists who helped Mac live a healthy and good life. Mac knew that he was enjoyed and appreciated by his caregivers, and that often made his final years fun. Mac will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife at Peakland United Methodist Church. To protect the health and safety of all during the current pandemic, any public memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Peakland United Methodist Church in Lynchburg and/or The Warm Hearth Foundation in Blacksburg. A more extensive obituary, photos, and celebration of Mac's life can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/lynchburg-va/carroll-mahaney-9209754 To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
