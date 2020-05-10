Amy Elizabeth (De Witt) Mahaffey was born in Jacksonville, Florida on July 9, 1974 and was called Home to the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 8, 2020. Beautiful and devoted wife of Joseph Paul "JP" Mahaffey, she was a loving and sweet Mom to William, Grace and Andrew. Amy is also survived by her parents, the Rev. Richard S. De Witt and Marvel A. De Witt of Plano, Texas. Private family interment will be held at Forest Lawn East in Matthews, N.C. We will celebrate Amy's incredible life with services to be scheduled at a future date at Carmel Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C. and at Prestonwood Baptist Church, Plano, Texas. Donations in Amy's honor be made to either emberclt.org/celebratingamy and/or CarmelBaptist.org/celebratingamy Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Services, Charlotte, N.C. Online condolences can be shared, and a complete obituary can be found at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
