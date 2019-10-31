Judith Kaye Maguire, 74, of Huddleston, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on August 17, 1945, she was the daughter of Vyron Wendell Frye and Virginia Maye Frye. Judi is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Maguire; children, Brenda Biesemier (Karl), Kevin Maguire (Jennifer), and Molly Snead (Mark); eight grandchildren, Andrew Biesemier (Molly), Sarah Biesemier (Zack Murguia), Michael Biesemier, Nick Biesemier, Kaitlyn Maguire, Emily Maguire, Hanna Snead, and Tyler Snead; and one great-grandson, John Biesemier. She is also survived by her sister, Vicki Seeger and brother, Richard Frye. Judi grew up in Gowrie, Iowa, attending Prairie Community Schools. She was married to Larry in 1965 and they raised three children in the Gowrie area before relocating several times to parts of Florida and Iowa. They have resided at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia for the past nineteen years. Judi worked for many years at Fort Dodge Labs and then as an apartment property manager. She was an avid crosstitcher and University of Iowa Hawkeyes fan, but her grandchildren were her greatest source of joy. Interment services will be held at a later date in her home state. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to The Lynchburg Humane Society, www.lynchburghumane.org/donations/honor-memory. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.duiguidfuneralservice.com.
