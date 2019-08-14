Cathryn Christley Williams Magnan, age 89, of Lynchburg, widow of William Magnan, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1929, in Tappahannock, daughter of the late Clarence and Nerva Christley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Aubrey L Williams Sr.; a daughter, Jan W. Stephenson; and a brother, Melvin Matheny. She received her bachelor's degree from Lynchburg College and her masters from UVA. She was a retired teacher with the Lynchburg City Schools and was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Ageless Wonders, United Methodist Women, as well as the Lynchburg and Virginia Education Associations. Survivors include a son, A. Lee Williams Jr. (Barbara); two daughters, Amy Ferguson (Jeff) and Vickie G. Wade (Kevin); son-in-law, Bobby Stephenson; two sisters, June C. Williams and Alyce C. Blanks; and six grandchildren, Alex Stephenson, Becky Gallier (Aaron), Libbie Hall (Zach), Ben Rice, Sarah Rice (David), and Aubrey Ray Arthur (LeAnn). She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Fairview United Methodist Church with the Rev. Phil Showers officiating. The family will greet friends at a reception following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or any children's charity of your choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
