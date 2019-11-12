Shirley Hamlett Magann, 77, of Forest, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born on August 2, 1942 in Lynchburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Gilmore Hamlett and Christine Jennings Hamlett and was the loving wife of the late, Daniel Ray Magann. She is survived by her only son, Stephen Magann; sister, Patsy Coleman; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and loving friends. Shirley was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She was an angel to so many that she touched. She cherished family and friends and especially her Ivy Hill community and shared her love in so many ways. She was a wonderful cook and if you knew her she probably fed you at some point, it was her true joy. The beach house was her second home and held a very dear place in her heart, as she had wonderful friends there as well. Her thoughtfulness was genuine and she made everyone else feel special too through her caring and loving actions big and small. Her son, Stephen, was the light of her life and they shared a special bond. Shirley's love of children was boundless and apparent in the way she loved so many children of family and friends as they were her own grandchildren. Shirley always put needs of others first and never asked why me, she was at peace and wanted everyone to know that. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. McNeil for the loving care he showed to Dan and Shirley during their illnesses. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirley's name to the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center or a Hospice of your choice. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434-239-2405) is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.