Mary "Granny" Goin Magann, 87, of Evington, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born on April 30, 1932, in Appomatox Co., Va., she was a daughter of the late David H. Goin and Ada Estelle Orange Goin and the wife of the late Frank T. Magann Sr. She is survived by her son, Frank T. Magann Jr. and wife, Robin Elliot Magann, of Evington; daughter, Martha Magann Ingram of Lynchburg; brother, George Goin and Emma Jane, of Lynchburg; six grandchildren, Joe Ingram and Mendy, Raymond Ingram and Jen, Erika Burks and Mike, Chris Falls and Aimee, Tonya Mays and Chris and April Campbell and Casey; 14 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory with. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff and nurses of Gentle Shepherd's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to a church of your choice. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Rd., (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
