Linda Martin Maddox, 64, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence. She was the loving wife of William "Bill" Maddox. Born on April 16, 1956 in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of Iris Garrett Martin and the late John Martin. Linda retired from Amherst County Public School as a kindergarten teacher after 31 years of service. She was a kind hearted and compassionate women who enjoyed helping others. She loved her family and her animals. Linda was a member of Amelon United Methodist Church. Linda is survived by her mother, Iris Martin; her husband, Bill Maddox; her sons, Brent Maddox and John Maddox; her sister, Patricia Brockman; her niece, Simms Deacon and husband Matt; and her four dogs, Bailey, Skye, Cricket, and Stormy. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Maddox family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittehmonelison.com.
In memory
