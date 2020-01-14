Edward Wayne Maddox, 77, of Forest, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his residence. Born on April 14, 1942, to the late John Sam Maddox and Emma Gibson Maddox. Wayne is survived by his son, Andrew and his wife, Tabitha, of Forest; grandson, Blane Maddox, and granddaughter, Allison Nelson (Garrett), both of Lynchburg, Va.; three sisters, Eleanor Dowdy and Shirley Foster, both of Monroe, Va., and Vernie Angus, of Waynesboro, Va.; one brother, Thomas Maddox, of Amherst, Va.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a brother, Clayton Maddox; and two sisters, Barbara Horn and Ilene Morgan. Wayne served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the Lynchburg Foundry in 1993 after 35 years of service. In 1993 Wayne with his son founded Maddox & Son Construction, which he continued to work until his final days. Services will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clifford Baptist Church, 635 Fletchers Level Road, Amherst, VA 24521. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
