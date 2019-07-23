Carolyn Dews Maddox, 77, of Hurt, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of James Edward Maddox for 58 years. She was born on February 14, 1942, in Pittsylvania County, a daughter of the late Paul Lee Dews and Mamie Crews Dews. She was a member of St. John Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was a member of the choir. Carolyn enjoyed flower gardening and bird watching. She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Gubbins and her husband, Paul, of Raleigh, N.C., and Jan Bell and her husband, Richard, of Rustburg; two grandsons, Michael Edward Gubbins and Douglas Grant Gubbins; and a step grandson, Justin L. Bell. She was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Leroy Dews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. John Pentecostal Holiness Church by the Rev. Charles Arnold and the Rev. Tim Lane. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider St. John Pentecostal Holiness Church, 6658 Dews Rd., Hurt, VA 24563, or American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Rd., Ste. 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.