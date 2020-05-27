Saturday, May 23, 2020 Helen F. Macko, 88, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home with her daughter by her side. Helen was the daughter of the late, Barbara and Andrew Fazekas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; brother, Geza and son Christopher. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, J.D. and Valerie Mitchell; one grandson, Justin and nieces Nancy and Sally. Helen was employed by Johnson and Johnson in New Brunswick, N.J., and Buncher Rail Car in Lynchburg, Va. She was a master gardener and an active member of local garden clubs. The family would like to thank supportive, caring neighbors and friends, Channing, Sandy, Dottie and Ian. The family would also like to thank Centra Hospice of Lynchburg, Va. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

