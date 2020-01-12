Christopher David Macko, 61, of Lynchburg, went home to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born in Woodbridge, N.J. on June 6, 1958. Christopher is the son of the late Albert J. Macko and Helem Fazekas Macko. He retired from the Newport News Shipyard. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Valerie Mitchell and husband, J.D. Mitchell; a nephew and many cousins. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
