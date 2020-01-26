Phillip Edward Mack went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Bentley Commons. He was born on June 2, 1932 to the late James and Sarah (Johnson) Mack. Phillip was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy; sister, Louise; and nephews, Roger Mack and Milton Mack. Phillip was a owner and operator of Allied Cab. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ocie Moore Mack; daughter, Angela Wrighton; brother, Bobby (Willie); granddaughters, Angela Amos (Martin), Andrea Wrighton, Angle Young (Marco) and Leray Wingo; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send any donation to the American Heart Association. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 16242 Big Island Highway, Big Island with the Rev. Dennis Moody, Pastor, Rev. Preston Little, officiating and the Rev. Bertram L. Davis Sr. eulogist. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Mack, Phillip
