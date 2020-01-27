Phillip Edward Mack Phillip Edward Mack went home to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020, at Bentley Commons. He was born on June 2, 1932, to the late James and Sarah (Johnson) Mack. Phillip was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy; sister, Louise; and nephews, Roger Mack and Milton Mack. Phillip was an owner and operator of Allied Cab. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ocie Moore Mack; daughter, Angela Wrighton; brother, Bobby (Willie); granddaughters, Angela Amos (Martin), Andrea Wrighton, Angle Young (Marco), and Leray Wingo; seven great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 16242 Big Island Highway, Big Island, with the Rev. Dennis Moody, Pastor, Rev. Preston Little, officiating and the Rev. Bertram L. Davis Sr. eulogist. In lieu of flowers, please send any donation to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
