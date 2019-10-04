Robert Hamilton MacCallum, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on March 8, 1932, in Baltimore, Md., To the late William Reid MacCallum and Thelma Cremer MacCallum. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan MacCallum Gardner. Known as Bob to most, he is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan Weaver MacCallum of Lynchburg; daughter, Jennifer Deann MacCallum of Richmond; son, Andrew Hamilton MacCallum and his wife, Cecilia, of Lynchburg; and grandchildren, Matthew Hamilton MacCallum and Lillian Maribee MacCallum, also of Lynchburg. Bob received his BA in Speech and Drama from the University of Virginia in 1954, and then served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1956. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Lieutenant. Bob returned to the Charlottesville area, working briefly for WJMA Radio in Orange, Virginia, before entering the Darden School at the University of Virginia in 1957, earning his MBA in 1959. After graduate school Bob worked as a Copy Supervisor for Proctor & Gamble before returning to radio and television at stations in Charlottesville and Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1967, he took his last job in broadcasting, the one that brought him and his family to Lynchburg, working as a manger for WLVA Radio until 1972. Bob was an Agent for Equitable Life Insurance, a Business Development Officer for NationsBank, and a Development Director for The Miller Home, all in Lynchburg, before retiring in 1997. Throughout his life, he dedicated tremendous time and effort to his community by serving on the boards of many civic organizations. Over the years he served as President, Family Services of Central Virginia (The Family Alliance); Commissioner, Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority; Board Member, Lynchburg Little League; Director, Central Virginia Speech and Hearing Center; Vice President, Lynchburg Chapter, American Society of Chartered Life Underwriters; President, First Unitarian Church of Lynchburg; Chairman, Lynchburg Democratic Committee; Member, Virginia Retirement System Review Board; President, James River Writers Guild; and a Charter Member of the Lynchburg POETS Society. Bob MacCallum was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, always there with support and kindness whenever it was needed. He cherished the friendships he developed over the years, here in Lynchburg and beyond and his friends counted their relationships with him as very special ones. He was a proud Scot, and being from Baltimore a serious O's fan and crab cake connoisseur. He enjoyed adventures abroad with Joan, a good Scotch on the patio at home before dinner, and writing both excellent short stories and very bad jokes. He was grateful for the opportunities he had to nurture his family and his community, and we are all grateful to have had him with us for as long as we did. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October, 19, 2019, at the First Unitarian Church on Monument Terrace. The family would like to thank the staff at the Elms of Lynchburg, and Whitten Park Avenue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider First Unitarian Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.