Robert Hamilton MacCallum, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October, 19, 2019, at the First Unitarian Church on Monument Terrace. In lieu of flowers, please consider First Unitarian Church.
