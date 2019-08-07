Cynthia Callands Mabry departed this life on July 28, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 2, 1956 to the late Frank J. Callands and Jeannette I. Callands. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank J. Callands Jr., sister, Brenda C. Ross, paternal grandparents, Eppie and Bessie Callands and maternal grandparents, John and Mary Irvin. Cynthia retired from teaching at Heritage High School in 2016. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving hsuband of 39 years, Bruce D. Mabry; son, Brandon D. Mabry; stepson, Tony Rhodes (Tracy); sister, Delores Dolsey (Larry) of Hopewell, Va.; brother, Gerald Callands (Shelia) of Roanoke, Va.; brother-in-law, Brent Mabry of Lynchburg, Va; one grandson, Zion David of Richmond, Va; five step grandchildren and a host of devoted relatives and friends. A homegoing service will be held 1p.m. Saturday August 10, 2019 at Fifth Street Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home directing
