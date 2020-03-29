James Kelly Lowe Sr., a beloved son, brother, sailor, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, surrendered his wish to live longer than his mother when he was called home by his Heavenly Father at the age of 93, on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Landmark Center in Stuart, Va. James was born in Lynchburg, Va. in November 1926, to Harry Nicholas Lowe Sr. and Susie Maupin Lowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry Nicholas Lowe Jr. and Edward Glenn Lowe; his sisters, Leola Lowe Parrish and Estelle Lowe Hopkins; his first wife, Helen Vernell Paulette, who died prior to their third anniversary; and his second wife, and beloved mother of his children, Frances May Parrish, who died prior to their 55th anniversary. To cherish his memories, James leaves behind two children, a daughter, Ann Lowe Fix Puckett (Larry Puckett), and a son, James Kelly Lowe Jr. (Tami Fulton Lowe); four grandchildren, Jason Kelly Fix (Amy Collins Fix), Meredith Fix Terrell (Shae Terrell), James Kelly ("Trey") Lowe, III, and Micah Fulton Lowe; and three great-grandchildren, MaKayla Lea Fix, Daniel Stephen Fix Terrell, and Savannah Rice Terrell; as well as loving nieces and nephews. James was sworn into active duty with the United States Navy on November 1, 1944, days short of his 18th birthday, and served on the USS LSM(R) 504 Gila River during World War II as a radarman. He was honorably discharged on July 4, 1946. During his life, James would spend the majority of his career working for two local automobile dealerships (Amherst Motors and Hammersley Motors) where he worked as an accountant. He was a long time member and elder at Memorial Christian Church and was honored to serve communion to the church's "shut-ins". James was a modest man who loved gardening, fishing, feeding the birds and squirrels who frequented his yard, going to the beach, whistling or humming a favorite tune, and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends. If you ever met James, you could see his joy shining through and many have said his joy had a positive impact on their own lives. The family is planning a private graveside service at Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg, Va. A Celebration of Life Service to honor James will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all of the many dedicated health care professionals at the Landmark Center and those with Mountain Valley Hospice who supported him and his family through his final days. A special thank you to James caregivers who loved him like family, Linda, Donna, and Sonja. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 730 East Church Street, Suite 13 Martinsville, VA 24112 or The Alzheimer's Association @ alz.org. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.