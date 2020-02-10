Helen Louise Griffith, 89, formerly of Concord, Va., passed away peacefully at her home in Bedford, Va., surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Billie Burke Lowe Sr. Born in Tazewell County, Va., on April 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Robert Henry Griffith and Ella Marie Brooks Griffith. Helen loved spending time with her family and enjoyed having her grandchildren around, they brought her tremendous joy. She also enjoyed bird watching, gardening, watching old scary movies, Charlie Brown and Snoopy cartoons, listening to rock n' roll music, playing the guitar, and singing. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Brenda Anne Lowe; brothers, Robert Griffith, James "Shorty" Griffith, John Henry Griffith, Roy Lee Griffith, Michael Griffith, Billy Griffith, Bobby Griffith, Glenn "Peanut" Griffith; sisters, Virginia Defore, Rosa Lee Griffith; son-in-law, Mickey Medley; and her very special great-grandson, Landon Janse Martin. She is survived by daughters, Deborah Mayberry (Robert Jr.), Betty Medley, Peggy Martin (Bernie), Roxanna Lowe; sons, Billy Lowe Jr. (fiancée Karen) Thomas Lowe (Tanya); sisters, Mary Ellen Kitts, Elizabeth Robbins; brothers, Joseph "Harry" Griffith, Buddy Griffith; brothers-in-law, Pete Anderson, Tom Lowe (Francis); grandchildren, Bryan Fitz (Lindsay), Chris Medley (Jennifer), Lonnie Medley (Marie), Jackie Burley (Chris), Sarah Ayers (Willie), Rebecca Mitchell (Jonathan), Maggie Martin, Chrystine Thacker (Chris), Stephanie Austin (fiancée Jeremiah), Kasey Sipes, Thomas "Matt" Lowe Jr., (Katie), Jacob Williams, Cheyenne Williams, Nate Lowe, Nick Lowe: 17 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a special nephew, Claude Cordle. Helen "Mom", "Granny", "Great Granny" was the keystone of our family and will be greatly missed by everyone. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Amedisys hospice team. To send condolences online please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory will be assisting the family in Bedford, Va., and Hurst-Scott Funeral Home, 870 Main St., Tazewell, VA 25651 is serving the family of Mrs. Lowe.
