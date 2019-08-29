Mr. Perley Lovelace, age 95, formerly of Long Island, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Lynchburg. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hills Creek Baptist Church in Gladys, with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will assemble 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
