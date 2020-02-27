Mr. Johnnie William Lovelace, age 73, of Gladys, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Johnny William Lovelace and Jennie P. Lovelace Gregory. His hardworking legacy is exemplified by his career and ownership of L & N Masonry for 25 years. Johnnie continued to work at the Vocational Technical School for 22 more years until he retired. He was survived by his devoted wife, and caretaker, Mrs. Diann Lovelace of the home; two daughters, Tiwanna Yuille of Winter Haven, Fla., and Shenda Scott (Floyd) of Lynchburg; two granddaughters, Porsha Yuille of Clarksville, Tenn., and Jasmine Yuille of Winter Haven, Fla.; half brother, Randy Lovelace; three sisters, Barbara Jackson of Conner, Ga.; Sandra Pugh (Kent) of Rustburg and Kathy Jukes (Anthony) of Stone Mountain, Ga.; stepmother, Della Lovelace; uncle, Robert Lovelace; devoted nephews, Roy Jackson and Keith Jackson; five devoted cousins, Frances Moorman, Marvena Moorman, Genise Barnes, Emmett Morgan Jr. and Delores Easley; four loyal friends, Timmie White, Brad Elam, Linwood and Lucille Payne; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hills Creek Baptist Church in Gladys with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. at Hills Creek Baptist Church in Gladys. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
7:00PM-8:00PM
Hills Creek Baptist Church
3721 Long Island Road
Gladys, VA 24554
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM
Hills Creek Baptist Church
3721 Long Island Road
Gladys, VA 24554
Feb 29
Interment
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00AM
Hills Creek Baptist Church
3721 Long Island Road
Gladys, VA 24554
