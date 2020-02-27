Mr. Johnnie William Lovelace, age 73, of Gladys, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Johnny William Lovelace and Jennie P. Lovelace Gregory. His hardworking legacy is exemplified by his career and ownership of L & N Masonry for 25 years. Johnnie continued to work at the Vocational Technical School for 22 more years until he retired. He was survived by his devoted wife, and caretaker, Mrs. Diann Lovelace of the home; two daughters, Tiwanna Yuille of Winter Haven, Fla., and Shenda Scott (Floyd) of Lynchburg; two granddaughters, Porsha Yuille of Clarksville, Tenn., and Jasmine Yuille of Winter Haven, Fla.; half brother, Randy Lovelace; three sisters, Barbara Jackson of Conner, Ga.; Sandra Pugh (Kent) of Rustburg and Kathy Jukes (Anthony) of Stone Mountain, Ga.; stepmother, Della Lovelace; uncle, Robert Lovelace; devoted nephews, Roy Jackson and Keith Jackson; five devoted cousins, Frances Moorman, Marvena Moorman, Genise Barnes, Emmett Morgan Jr. and Delores Easley; four loyal friends, Timmie White, Brad Elam, Linwood and Lucille Payne; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hills Creek Baptist Church in Gladys with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. at Hills Creek Baptist Church in Gladys. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
7:00PM-8:00PM
7:00PM-8:00PM
Hills Creek Baptist Church
3721 Long Island Road
Gladys, VA 24554
3721 Long Island Road
Gladys, VA 24554
Guaranteed delivery before Johnnie's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Hills Creek Baptist Church
3721 Long Island Road
Gladys, VA 24554
3721 Long Island Road
Gladys, VA 24554
Guaranteed delivery before Johnnie's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 29
Interment
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Hills Creek Baptist Church
3721 Long Island Road
Gladys, VA 24554
3721 Long Island Road
Gladys, VA 24554
Guaranteed delivery before Johnnie's Interment begins.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.