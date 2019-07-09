Duane Edward Lovelace, 51, of Goode, Va., died on Friday, July 5, 2019. A celebration of Duane's life will be held 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, with the Rev. Ken Parrish officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
