The Reverend Joseph Lee Lotts, 89, of Appomattox, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Grottoes, Va., on April 27, 1930, he was a son of the late Bessie Brown and Herman Jacob Lotts. He served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and then became a United Methodist Minister serving throughout Virginia for over 30 years. Joe was currently attending Memorial United Methodist Church, Appomattox. Joe is survived by his wife, Peggy Crowder Spiggle Lotts; three children and their spouses, Crim C. and Teresa Lotts of Newport News, Va., Nancy L. and Ronald Higgs of Winchester, Va., and David A. and Patricia Lotts of Mooresville, N.C.; four grandchildren, Andrew Higgs (Amanda), Gayle Higgs, Mark Lotts, and Brian Lotts; five great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren, Jordon Marie Ribeiro and Ryan Lee Ribeiro; a brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Sara Lotts of Crimora, Va.; a sister, Polly L. Brumfield of Staunton, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Wills Lotts; a sister, Betty Stoneburner; and a stepdaughter, Robin S. Ribeiro. A private memorial service will be held with interment in Verona United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Memorial United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 9, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
