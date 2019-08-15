Rebecca R. Long Rebecca R. Long, 70, Lynchburg passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2019 at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Wingfield Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Trice, Officiating. The interment will be in the Forest Level Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at Davis-Turner Funeral Service from 6 until 7 p.m. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

