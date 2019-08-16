Deaconess Rebecca R. Long, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in the comforts of her home. Rebecca was born on March 17, 1949, in Forest, Va., to the late Thomas and Gracie Robinson. She was married to the late James Henry "George" Long Sr. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Todd Robinson and Wesley Robinson; and one granddaughter, Kimberly Long. Rebecca graduated from Susie B. Gibson High School in Bedford, Va. She was a member of Forest Level Baptist Church and later joined Wingfiled Baptist Church where she was an active member of the Usher Board, Sunday School, Senior Choir and Deaconess Board until her health failed. She leaves to cherish her loving memories one son, Henry Long; two daughters, Elizabeth Long (James E. Brown) and Kim Long; three grandchildren, Na'Kya Jefferson, Amaya Long, and Malakai Long; two sisters, Pamela Ashford and Mary Thompson; four brothers, Brad Robinson (Sharon), Sam Robinson, Toby Robinson, and Keith Robinson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Holmes and Benjamin Rivera; two devoted godchildren, Marquis Franklin and Mahala Wood, a host of relatives and friends; and devoted godmother, Florence Scott. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Wingfield Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Trice, Officiating. The interment will be held in the Forest Level Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, August 16, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service from 6 until 7 p.m. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

