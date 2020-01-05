Luther E. "Junior" Londeree Jr., 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Frances Branch Londeree. Born May 25, 1927 in Nelson County, he was the son of the late Luther E. Londeree Sr. and Nettie Ragland Londeree Adcock and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Londeree and Charles Londeree. Mr. Londeree was retired from Morcom Builders, Inc., and was a longtime member of Thomas Road Baptist Church, where he served in various church ministries. Mr. Londeree is survived by his daughters, Betty Mae Londeree of Lynchburg and Linda L. Rhodenhizer and her husband, David, of Alexandria; a sister, Margaret L. Spencer of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Chris Rhodenhizer, Jason Rhodenhizer, Melody Whitt, Jeremy Rhodenhizer, and Holly Rhodenhizer; 15 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Thelma Hughes; and numerous other nieces and nephews. A funeral service to celebrate Mr. Londeree's life will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. David Rhodenhizer, the Rev. Chris Rhodenhizer, and the Rev. Jason Rhodenhizer officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the funeral home and other times at the residence. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Thomas Road Baptist Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
Londeree Jr., Luther Edward "Junior"
