Virginia Mary McArdle Lohmeyer, 78, of Huddleston passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of Robert E. Lohmeyer of 58 years. Born March 3, 1941 in Whitestone, New York, she was a daughter of the late Robert James McArdle and Grace Stevenson McArdle. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert McArdle. Virginia enjoyed traveling with her husband, gardening, sitting outside and watching birds come to her garden while reading her bible and drinking coffee. "But her greatest pleasure was her family." She was also very active with the Agape Center in Moneta. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Robert E. Lohmeyer Jr. and wife, Michele, Brian E. Lohmeyer and wife, Michele, David C. Lohmeyer and wife, Nicole; two daughters, Kathleen Kuharski, Diane Alton and husband, Gerald; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Grace Cooper and Joann Seren. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church with the inurnment to follow. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and again from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford. The family request memorial contributions in Virginia's name be made to The Agape Center, 1159 Promise Land Road, Moneta, VA 24104. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Lohmeyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.