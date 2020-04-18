Cecil Logwood, born on March 29, 1978, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, from Gastric cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil E. Logwood Sr. Cecil was over a 20 year resident of Roanoke and worked as shift leader at ninth street Hardee's. He was survived by his mother, Tammy Smith Logwood; sisters, Leslie, Holly and Angel; his niece, Margaret Gavin; nephews, Joshua, Liam, aunts, uncles, cousins to numerous to list. Due to Coronavirus services will be held at a later time.

To plant a tree in memory of Cecil Logwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

