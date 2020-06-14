Marie L. Logan, of McGurk House, formerly of Farmville, Va., departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10 a.m., at The Old City Cemetery, Lynchburg, Virginia. The family is receiving friends at 613 7th Street. Arrangements by Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Virginia.

