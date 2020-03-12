Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Faye Waller Logan, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Dr. Jimmy L. Tarpley, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. The family is at the residence of her sister, Carol Presha, 969 Owens Mill Road, Gretna, Virginia. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Logan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries