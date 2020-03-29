William Russell Loflin, 88, of Forest, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Dinwiddie County, Va., July 28, 1931, he was as son of the late Nelius and Muriel Talley Loflin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother; and four sisters, Robert Loflin, Rachel McWhite, Mary Phelps, Virginia Stokes, and Margie Loflin. William was a graduate of Brookville High School and was retired from Old Dominion Box Factory. He loved to work in his yard. William was the husband of Shirey Minnick Loflin. He is survived by his daughters, Katherine Loflin Bobbitt, and Rebecca Loflin Brooks and her husband, David; four grandchildren, Lucas Bobbitt, Zach Brooks, Abby Garret, and Madison Brooks; a sister, Claire Graham; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, John Stephens. The family would like to give thanks to Lynchburg General Hospital Oncology 4th Floor, their Palliative and Hospice Care, and Pastor Larry Brodie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association. Funeral services were private. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

