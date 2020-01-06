James "Jim" Keith Lockhart, 74, of Rustburg, husband of Connie S. Lockhart, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1945, in Panther, West Virginia, son of the late Meredith L. Lockhart and Martha Keen Lockhart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Lockhart. James was a member of Lynchburg Church of God of Prophecy and was retired from General Electric and Ericsson. A United States Navy veteran, he served his country during the Vietnam era and served several years in the Navy Reserve. In addition to his wife, Connie, to whom he had been married for 48 years, Jim is survived by a daughter, Keitha L. Robinson and his favorite son-in-law, Dwayne Robinson; the apple of his eye, granddaughter, Keira Ann Robinson; three grand fur babies, Brantley, Happy, and Panzie; a sister, Carol Bailey; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to www.ChallengedSportsExchange.org. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
