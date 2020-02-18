Joseph Wayne Lloyd Sr., 69, of Pleasant View, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Lynchburg, on July 3, 1950, he was the son of the late Hilda Campbell Lloyd and the late Harlan Collins Lloyd. Joseph was an active member of New Prospect Baptist Church and a volunteer for the New Prospect Baptist Church foodbank where he served his community. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Victoria Doss Lloyd; two sons, Joseph Lloyd Jr. and wife, Patricia and Kenneth Lloyd; one daughter, Tina Gail Lloyd; two stepchildren, Dianna Doss and McKinley Doss; two brothers, Harold Thomas Lloyd and wife, Barbara and Raymond E. Lloyd Sr. and wife, Martha; two sisters, Patricia L. Jones and husband, Dorman and Kathy L. Martin; and seven grandchildren, Tiffany Foster Mays, Ryleigh Lloyd, Candis Lloyd, Joseph Lloyd III, Paisley Lloyd, Traman Rogers, and Logan Rogers. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at New Prospect Baptist Church in Monroe with the Rev. Doug Turner and Mary Etta Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Allwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Lloyd family (929-5712).
