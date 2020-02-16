Marion Fitzgerald Lloyd, 75, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Roger Lee Lloyd. Born on August 4, 1944, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Herby W. Fitzgerald Sr. and Phoebe H. Fitzgerald and was also preceded in death by a son, Rodney Lloyd; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Lloyd; a grandson, Aaron Lane; two brothers and two sisters. She was retired from Amherst County High School, where she worked in the cafeteria and Food Lion, where she worked in the deli. She was a member of Cove Methodist Church in Coleman Falls. Marion is survived by her daughter, Deborah Cantrell and husband, Glenn; a brother, David William Fitzgerald, all of Madison Heights; grandchildren, Brandon Cantrell, Whitney Cantrell, Ryan Lloyd, and Tyler Lane; five grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends. A funeral service to celebrate Marion's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the residence. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.