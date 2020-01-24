A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Pastor Adam White. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Lively, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries