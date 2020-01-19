Harry E. Lively Jr., formerly of Amherst, departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge in Lynchburg. He was born October 21, 1935, in Lowell, W.Va., a son of the late Harry E. Lively and Vada Canterbury Lively; a sister, Vada Boyd also preceded him. He retired as a train dispatcher for the CSX Corporation. During his employment with CSX, he lived in Newport News and Mechanicsville. He retired to Amherst and was a cattle farmer. He loved to hunt, play golf, travel and was a faithful fan of the Hillcats. He was a Master Mason and a member of Warwick Lodge 336 in Newport News. He is survived by his wife of more than 64 years, Delma A. Lively; sons, Rick (Carla) Lively of Forest, Randy (Carol) of Chesterfield; a daughter, Lisa Marshall of Manakin-Sabot; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty White Chatin. The family request that those wishing to make memorial contributions should consider, Poplar UMC, 1587 Richmond Hwy, Amherst, VA 24521 and Shriners Hospital for Children, Greenville, SC, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. The family wishes to thank the staff at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge and Seven Hills Hospice for their care. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Pastor Adam White. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
