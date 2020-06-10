Tyler Jacob Little, 22, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

To plant a tree in memory of Tyler Little as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries