Willis Andrew Little Jr, 79, of Winston Salem, N.C., formally of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on September 6, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 7, 1940, in Hampton, Va., to the late Willis Andrew Little and Agnes Simpson Little. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Corinne Little Estes. Willis grew up in Lovingston, Va., and graduated from Nelson County High School. A graduate of Lynchburg College, he spent many years in Lynchburg, Va., where he made his home and retired from WLVA/WSET, an ABC affiliate, television station with 48 years of service, which included many years as chief engineer. He was a member of many civic and professional organizations during his time in Lynchburg. He is survived by the mother of his children, Betty Campbell Little of Kernersville, N.C; children, Christie Martin of Winston Salem, N.C., Willis A. Little III, Andy and wife, Fran, of Kernersville, N.C., and Lisa Tucker and husband, Rick, of Winston Salem, N.C.; and grandchildren, Monika Nicole Frye and husband, Travis, of Winston Salem, N.C., and Jeremy Andrew Little of Kernersville, N.C. Additionally, he is survived by close friends, Carol Stokes of Littleton, N.C., and Dan Crawford of Gretna, VA and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Lovingston, Va., with the Reverend John P. Campbell officiating and the Reverend Jeremy G. Humphrey assisting. Interment will follow in the Mt. View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, before the service. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider Calvary Baptist Church, 8408 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Lovingston, VA 22949 or the charity of your choice. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
