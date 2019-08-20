Nora Talley Litchford, 68, of Rustburg, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her residence. She was the loving wife of John Dewitt Litchford. Born on May 11, 1951, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Samuel S. Talley and the late Rachel Bagby Talley. Nora graduated from Rustburg High School and retired from Wells Fargo after 30 years of service. She was an avid reader, loved the beach, shopping, music, and her family. Nora was an active member of New Chapel Baptist Church where she served as the church organist. She always had a smile, gave good advice, was a faithful friend, loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She made you want to be a better person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Nora is survived by her husband, John Litchford; daughter, Angela L. Owens and husband, Randall; grandchildren, Hannah Owens and Jacob Owens; brother, Cecil S. Talley; father-in-law, Herbert D. Litchford; aunts, Lorene Cox and Edna Pugh; uncle, Watt Talley Sr.; and numerous cousins. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at New Chapel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Dooley and the Rev. Douglas Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider New Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, P.O. Box 515, Rustburg, VA 24588. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Litchford family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
