Nancy Ferguson Litchford, 82, of Parkview Lane, Appomattox, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Thomas "Tom" Ehrie Litchford. Born in Appomattox County, Va., on March 9, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Howard Marshall Ferguson and Odell Mayberry Ferguson. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church and a former Sunday School teacher. She was a retired seamstress for Amelia Dress Company. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Dorothy and Russell Evans of Appomattox and Cheryl L. and Kevin Thayer of Forest; three grandchildren, Sherri Kelly and Charles of Floyd, A. R. Evans and Brandy of Appomattox, and Holly Sostak (Jerry) of Forest; six great-grandchildren, Caitlin Johnson of Texas, Taylor Johnson, Angel Kelly both of Floyd, Christian Evans, Jacob Evans, T. J. Allen, and Clara Shay Evans all of Appomattox; a brother, Wayne Ferguson and wife, Hazel; and a sister-in-law, Deloris Ferguson both of Appomattox. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Lynchburg by Pastor Carlton Duck. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery, Appomattox. The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. At other times they will be at the homes of her daughters, Dorothy, 1438 Horseshoe Road, Appomattox and Cheryl, 1075 Pokeys Creek Road, Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge Baptist Church, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
