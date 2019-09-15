Hettie Irene "Rena" Ferguson Litchford, 79, of Walnut Hill Road, Gladstone, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Clyde Melvin Litchford Sr. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on February 22, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Wilson Ryland and Eula Ayers Ferguson. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church and retired from Amelia Dress Company. She is survived by two sons, David "Duke" Litchford, Sr. and wife, Juanita of Manassas and Mark Litchford, Sr. and wife, Kathy of Gladstone; a daughter, Brenda Jamerson and husband, Tony of Gladstone; two sisters, Verna Wood of Appomattox and Marie Hensley and husband, Thomas, of Pamplin; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rena was preceded in death by three children, Regina Litchford, Clyde Litchford, Jr., and Kathy Litchford; three sisters, Sarah Woody, Joyce McCormick, and Nita Mann; and two brothers, Clyde "Tom Dooley" Ferguson and Frank Ferguson. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home by the Rev. Carlton Duck. Burial will follow in the Jamerson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 7 until 8:30 p.m. and other times at the residence. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her hospice nurses and special aide, Annie Davis for their care. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
