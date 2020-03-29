Elizabeth Diane Lipscomb, 62, of Monroe, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born December 20, 1967, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Walter Nuckles and the late Etta Campbell Nuckles. Elizabeth was a retired taper operator for International Paper. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by one brother, James Paul Nuckles. Elizabeth is survived by her three sons, Joseph Michael Lloyd and his wife, Kimberly of Madison Heights, Jonathan Lee Lloyd and his wife, Lisa of Mesa, Ariz. and Jeremy Ray Litchford and his wife, Tara of Lynchburg; two brothers, Clarence Dean Nuckles and his wife, Jerry of Monroe and Edward Allen Nuckles of Amherst; sister, Deborah Branham of Monroe; ten grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends. A private family graveside service will be conducted at Allwood Cemetery in Amherst County. Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the register Monday, March 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Please note that funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the ten person at a time social distancing guidelines in the visitation room. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
