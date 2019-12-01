Clyde Chesleigh Lipscomb, 91, of Bedford, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at the home of his son, Wayne. He was born on Thursday, April 19, 1928 in Amherst County, a son of the late James W. Lipscomb and Pearl Grant Lipscomb. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Iris Ferguson Lipscomb, as well as nine siblings. He was retired from Sam Moore Furniture, was a member of Bedford Baptist Church and a 28 year member of the Bedford Fire Department. He is survived by his sons, Chesleigh Lipscomb and wife, Kathy, Wayne Lipscomb and wife, Teresa; daughter, Diane Lipscomb; grandchildren, Jill Lipscomb, Jacoby Lipscomb and wife, Marie. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Bedford Fire Department, 315 Bedford Avenue, Bedford, VA 24523. Funeral services will be held at the graveside at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
