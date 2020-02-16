Ann Chloe Lipscomb, age 36, died on February 2, 2020, at her home in Birmingham, Ala., after struggling with mental illness for many years. She was an artist, a poet and a creative maker of many things. Ann was born on September 24, 1983, at the U.S. Naval Hospital on Okinawa, Japan, daughter of Thomas Phillips Lipscomb of Bow, N.H., and Elizabeth Townsend Rieben of Lynchburg, Va. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her stepmother, F. Yvonne Schulman of Bow, N.H.; stepfather, Craig L. Rieben of Lynchburg, Va.; sister, Sarah Lipscomb and Sarah's two children, of Chapel Hill, N.C.; half siblings, Julie, Mary, and Charles Lipscomb; stepbrothers, Robert and Richard Rieben and their families; aunt, Margaret Williams of Lynchburg, Va. and many additional aunts, uncles, and cousins. After distinguishing herself in high school as an award-winning magazine editor, poet and artist, Ann attended Emerson College in Boston (2001-2003) where she studied writing and publishing. She completed a year-long internship in bookbinding at the Atelier de Reliure d'Art La Tranchefile in Montreal, Canada, in 2004 and in 2008, obtained a BA from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash. Ann grew up in northern Virginia, graduating from Woodbridge High School in 2001. She spent many joyful summers with her sister and friends at Camp Strawderman in Edinburg, VA and visiting grandparents and cousins. She loved reading, drawing, writing and horseback riding. In college, she found great joy walking the old growth forests and rugged coastlines of the Olympic Peninsula. Ann had a kind, gentle and generous spirit. But when she encountered unfairness, she was known to speak up for others at any cost and once saved a man's life by interrupting a street robbery in Washington, D.C. Ann's love for animals was apparent to all who knew her; her summer internship at the Humane Society of the U.S. in Washington D.C. helped her advocate for them. Ann was dearly loved by family and friends who all were touched by her magical spirit. Those wishing to make a donation to honor Ann's memory are encouraged to consider the Humane Society of the U.S., the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), or any wildlife or humanitarian nonprofit of choice. A private memorial service is planned.
In memory
