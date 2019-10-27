Dorothy Currier Lippincott, 99, of Lynchburg, Va., died Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born November 25, 1919, to the late Charles P. and Mary Collins Currier in Paris, Tenn. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Currier and her husband of 55 years, the Rev. James W. Lippincott. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Lippincott and partner, Cal Farmer; her son, John Charles Lippincott and wife, Shelley; her daughter, Martha Jo Pearson and husband, Rob; her grandchildren, Chris Austin, Bobby and Dylan Pearson, Courtney McCann, Matthew Smith; and great-grandsons, Jakob and Joshua. Dorothy served a number of years as choir director at Oakland Baptist Church in Roanoke and Fairview Baptist Church in Fredericksburg during her husband's pastorates. She was later music teacher and choral director for Spotsylvania Co. Schools in both Spotsylvania High School and Chancellor Elementary School. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Betty, Tine and the staff at Edley Place for their compassionate care of mom during her final years. Visitation hours are Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, Va. The funeral service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Fredericksburg, Va., followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church. Covenant Funeral Service is assisting the family. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.covenantfuneralservices.com.
