William Lipinski, 59, of New England, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Born in Hempstead, N.Y., September 18, 1960, he was the son of Elizabeth Lipinski of Forest and the late Elmer Lipinski. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from the USAF National Guard where he served as a USAF Crew Chief and maintained on fighter jets and cargo planes. He was a people person and enjoyed working with this hands and traveling. Locally, he was a member of the American Legion Post 16. He was a loving son, father, grandfather and brother. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Michael Lipinski and his wife, Andrea, Monica Merry and her husband, Seth and Matthew Lipinski and his wife, Latasha; step-daughter, DeEllen Grady and husband, Timothy; two sisters, Deborah Kight and Christine McAuley; six grandchildren, Alexandria Sexauer, Andrew Lipinski, Amber Lipinski, Kaitlyn Ames, Aubri Ames and Ryan Lipinski; two nieces, Erin Kight and Laura Kight; and two nephews, Daniel McAuley and Evan McAuley. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 6 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with military honors by the American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. A graveside inurnment will be scheduled later at Culpeper National Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Lipinski, William
Service information
Jan 27
Celebration of Life
Monday, January 27, 2020
6:00PM
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
