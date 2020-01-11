Ward Forrest Lindsey, 97, of Evington, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born October 10, 1922, to the late Felix and Ethel Lindsey in Des Moines, Iowa. Ward enlisted in the Army on January 12, 1943. He was in Company F, 320th Infantry 35th Division and fought battles in Normandy, Rhineland and Northern France. He was decorated with 3 bronze stars for heroic achievement, heroic service, and meritorious service in a combat zone as well as the Army Good Conduct Medal for exemplary behavior, efficiency, and fidelity in active service to the Army. He rode with General Patton across the Atlantic and took great pride in fighting with one of the greatest Army Generals of all time in both France and Germany. Ward returned home in January of 1946; shortly afterwards he met and married the love of his life and together they raised four sons in Des Moines, Iowa. Ward was an excellent craftsman and earned a living as a carpenter for over 66 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, marksman, sport enthusiast and bowler. He loved his family above all else and often hummed the song What a Friend we have in Jesus while he worked. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Delores, whom he married August 10, 1946 shortly after returning from World War II. Ward is also survived by his four sons, Dan of Lynchburg, Va., Jim of Des Moines, Iowa, Gary of Des Moines, Iowa, and Greg of Rustburg, Va.; seven grandchildren, David Lindsey of Orlando, Fla., Dawn Johns of Lynchburg, Va., Debbie Lindsey of Evington, Va., Sarah Lindsey of Des Moines, Iowa, Brian Lindsey of Des Moines, Iowa, Brooke Bales of Hartford, Iowa and Margaret Ann Tesdall of Story City, Iowa.; eleven great-grandchildren, Sgt. Jessica Johns, Jacob Johns, Jasmine Johns, Jaimie Johns, Austin and Lindsey Hahn, Caleb and Emma Lindsey, Uriah and Isaiah Bales, and Michaela Tesdall; and one sister, Lois Miller of Lancaster, Pa. A graveside service will be held in late January, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Va. Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360 is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Ward Lindsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.