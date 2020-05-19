November 06, 1926 - Sunday, May 17, 2020 Byrd Thomas Lindsey, 93, of 2537 Tabor Road, Gladys, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Lucindy Pauline Hall Lindsey for 63 years. He was born November 6, 1926, in Campbell County, a son of the late Robert Alexander Lindsey and Martha Walker Lindsey. He was a member of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church and a retired supervisor for The Lane Company. Byrd was a veteran of the United States National Guard and was proud to be an honorary Chaplin for the Gladys Citizens Emergency Crew. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Robert Thomas Lindsey and his wife, Cindy of Gladys; four daughters, Sarah Moore of Hurt, Teresa Pugh and her husband, Larry of Chatham, Rita Blanks and her husband, Lloyd of Altavista, and Lisa Critchley and her husband, J.R. of Hurt; one brother, Bill Lindsey; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lafayette Lindsey and Albert Lindsey; five sisters, Florence Elliott, Recie Elliott, Mattie Holland, Katie Thurman and Katherine Eades; and one grandson, Kendall Allen Hall. A drive-in funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Gladys by the Rev. Brad Hendrix and Randolph Coffey with interment to follow in the church cemetery. While in the parking lot, please tune-in to 96.1 FM on your radio to listen to the service while within your automobile. Viewing will be available from 5 until 8:30 p.m., on Tuesday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence. For the protection of your health, proper health precautions and social distancing will be practiced. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2635 Tabor Road, Gladys, VA 24554. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, AltaVista, VA 24517

