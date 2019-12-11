Russell "Bill" William Lindsay Jr., 72, of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Suzanne Shutt Lindsay. Born August 26, 1947, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Russell William Lindsay Sr. and the late Marjorie Cash Lindsay. Bill was a graduate of the University of Tennesee. He retired from automobile sales, both retail and wholesale with over 40 years of service. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was also a charter member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. Cars were both Bill's profession and his hobby. He also enjoyed skiing and boating at the lake. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, his sister, Pat Humphries, preceded him in death. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by two stepdaughters, Christie Johnson and children Tyler and Brandon; Debbie Howell, her husband Mike and children, Ryan, Kathan, Maddie and Brooke; niece and nephews, Christina Kline, Chip Hudson and Denny Humphries. A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Mack Almond officiating and military honors by the American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends following the service until 8:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 8-5, 2401 Old fgorest Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501 or to the American Legion Post 16, 1301 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send online condolences to the family, please visit ww.whittentimberlake.com.
