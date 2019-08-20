Aurelia Ann Dunn Lindsay, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at The Carrington. She was the wife of the late William Joseph Lindsay. Born on July 6, 1936, in Campbell County, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Samuel and Ruby Huffman Dunn. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Carlton Dunn and Lyle Dunn; a sister, Betty Lou Dunn; and three grandchildren, Savannah Lindsay, Breanna Lindsay, and Jonathan Lindsay. Mrs. Lindsay was a retired Registered Nurse with Lynchburg General Hospital with twenty-seven years of service. She was a member of Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Garden Path Garden Club, The Rebekahs, and the United Methodist Women's Group. Mrs. Lindsay is survived by two sons, William David Lindsay and wife, Carol, of Concord, and Mark Edward Lindsay and wife, Cathy, of Madison Heights; a brother, Harvey Preston Dunn and wife, June, of Forest; three grandchildren, Rebecca L. Goin (Robert), William David Lindsay Jr. (Ashley), and Taylor Joseph Lindsay (Emily); a great-grandson, Jacob Adam Goin, and numerous nieces and nephews.. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Burleigh officiating. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
